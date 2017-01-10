× Bulls Game Notes For Tuesday @ Washington

* The Wizards are hosting the Bulls for the first time this season. Six of the last seven meetings between these teams have been in Chicago, but Washington owns a 4-3 edge in those games.

* Washington won a quick, one-game road trip to Milwaukee Sunday, 107-101. The Wizards now return home, where they have won nine straight, which is tied for the longest active home winning streak in the NBA with San Antonio.

* Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 26 points Sunday at Milwaukee. He has scored at least 20 points in 21 games this season, which is one game shy of matching his career high (22 games in 2013-14 and 2015-16).

* Chicago snapped a three-game winning streak with a loss at home to Oklahoma City last night, 109-94. The Bulls are just 4-8 (.333) against Western Conference teams this season, compared to 15-11 (.577) against the East.

* This is the ninth time this season the Bulls are playing back-to-back games. They are 3-5 (.375) in the second game of back-to-backs so far after posting a 7-10 (.412) record in those games last year.

* Jimmy Butler scored just one point against the Thunder and did not make a shot. It was his first game without a field-goal made since December 19, 2013, and his 29 minutes were his most played in a game without making a shot.