Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday vs. Detroit

* The Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks have faced off against each other more than any other pair of opponents since the NHL took over control of the Stanley Cup – 731 times.

* While Chicago is currently the best team in the West, Detroit has just one team beat in the East (Islanders). The Red Wings only have 17 wins in 2016-17 – their fewest through 40 games of any season since beginning their 25-season run of making the playoffs.

* It’s no secret that the Wings haven’t lit the lamp with the man-advantage on the road in quite some time (since October 19 at Rangers).

* Artem Anisimov leads the Blackhawks with 18 markers in 2016-17, with 13 of those coming at United Center.

* Ryan Hartman had a natural hat trick on Sunday night against the Predators, potting three straight third-period goals in the victory. Hartman is just the fifth Chicago rookie with a 3+ goal performance in over 25 years. (Panarin, Arnason, Dumont, Roenick).