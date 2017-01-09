Wayne Brady joining Chicago production of ‘Hamilton’

CHICAGO – Wayne Brady is joining the Chicago cast of “Hamilton.”

The five time Emmy Award winner and Grammy nominee will join the Chicago company of HAMILTON as Aaron Burr starting Tuesday, January 17th.

Brady is no stranger to the stage and made his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in Chicago. He’s also appeared in “Who’s Line Is It Anyway?” “30 Rock,” “Everybody Loves Chris,” “How I Met Your Mother” and more.

Brady replaces Joshua Henry who is joining the national tour of the musical.

Brady’s run as Burr is scheduled to go through Sunday, April 9.