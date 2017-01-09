WATCH LIVE: Police try to rescue deer from Connecticut River

SIMSBURY, Conn. — A deer is trapped on the ice of the Farmington River in Simsbury, Connecticut. Authorities are watching the deer’s progress and hoping the deer can get itself off the ice. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the deer was most likely chased onto the ice by coyotes.

The Simsbury Animal Control Officer is on the scene and said the deer is very close to the bank of the river. It looked like she had at least one leg in the water but seems to have worked it out. A wildlife expert is going to try to put sand on the ice in hopes of helping the deer gain footing.