Slick driving conditions this evening/overnight in the Chicago area

A wintry mix of precipitation will make for slow/hazardous driving conditions across the Chicago area this evening and overnight. The first band of snow will be east of the area by 7PM CST, then more precipitation – a mix of snow/sleet and possibly freezing rain – should spread back across the area overnight , as a warm front approaches our area from the southwest.

By early Tuesday morning, temperatures look to be above freezing, making for mainly wet pavement. Monitor the latest radar images (shown below) and latest forecasts as you prepare to travel in our area overnight into the early morning hours Tuesday.