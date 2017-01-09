Sa’Rayah performs live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Life has been crazy busy since Chicago's own Sa'Rayah appeared as a contestant on season 11 of NBC's The Voice. She finished as one of the finalists, with experience working with mentors Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys, then an unbelievable opportunity to share the stage with Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande.

2017 finds her back in Chicago, trying to keep the momentum going, with a homecoming concert called "A Dream Come True" Thursday, January 12, at 8pm at the DuSable Museum Theater. Aaron Gibson and Jason Warrior, also Season 11 contestants on the show, will also appear with Sa'Rayah. More information can be found at http://www.sarayahofficial.com.

Sa'Rayah stopped by the WGN-TV Morning News Monday and performed Andra Day's "Rise Up".