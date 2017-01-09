× Real zombie study says we’re doomed if real zombies were here

If seven seasons of The Walking Dead have taught us anything, they’ve taught us there will always be survivors in various parts of the zombie apocalypse. And those survivors always find food, shelter, ammunition, and some big time psychopaths.

But things don’t look so great according to a fully scientific look at what would really happen if zombies swarmed the earth.

That’s because one study has the human population whittled down to just 200 people within 100 days.

The research is published in the University of Leicester’s Journal of Physics Special Topics.

One study assumed a zombie would likely last 20 days and infect one human per day.

That would create a horde of zombies that would grow to 190 million with 100 days.

Another scenario looks at what happens if humans fight back.

They gave humans a ten percent chance of killing one zombie per day.

The human race still falls to a few hundred, but the zombies would be gone after 1,000 days.