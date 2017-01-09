OKC beat writer Fred Katz talks Thunder, Russell Westbrook and Jimmy Butler on Sports Feed

(CHICAGO) -- College friends and former colleagues reunited at United Center Monday--and no it wasn't just Michael Carter-Williams and Jerami Grant. Thunder beat writer for the Norman Transcript Fred Katz joins Mizzou classmate Josh Frydman on Sports Feed to chat about Russell Westbrook's historic season, Jimmy Butler's "eliteness" and his funniest Steven Adams story.
