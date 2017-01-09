Northwestern basketball player found dead in residential hall

EVANSTON, Ill. – A player on the Northwestern Women’s Basketball team was found dead Monday.

Jordan Hankins, a sophomore and a guard on the team, died Monday in a residential hall, according to the university. She was found in her room.

“There is no indication of foul play or any danger or threat to other members of the Northwestern community,” a statement from the university said.

No other details have been released.

Head Women’s Basketball Coach Joe McKeown said in a statement:

Jordan was a remarkably dynamic young woman. This is a devastating loss for our basketball family. She brought an unwavering intensity and commitment to everything in her life. We will miss her enormously.