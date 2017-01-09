Matt Verderame talks NFL on Sports Feed Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It has been six years since he led the Packers to their last championship, but Aaron Rodgers looks primed to do it again.

He's led the Packers to seven-straight wins and in that time has yet to throw an interception. On Sunday in the Wild Card Playoff against the Giants, he threw for four touchdowns and 369 yards in a Green Bay victory that sends them to Dallas for the Divisional Round.

Can they make it to Houston on February 5th? The Cowboys will have something to say about that. Plus the Patriots are rolling into the playoffs after a strong season with a rested Tom Brady.

Matt Verderame, the NFL insider for Fansided, came on Sports Feed to discuss all of the divisional playoff games this coming weekend. He also discussed what the Bears might do in the offseason with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

To watch Matt's segments on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.