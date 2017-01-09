Lunchbreak: Lechon sandwich, prepared by Alberto Gonzalez, 90 Miles Cuban Cafe

Alberto Gonzalez

90 Miles Cuban Cafe

3101 N. Clybourn Avenue

Chicago

2540 W. Armitage

Chicago

3333 W. Touhy Avenue

Lincolnwood

www.90milescubancafe.com

Turano Baking Company

6501 Roosevelt Road

Berwyn

https://turano.com

Pan Con Lechón (Pork Sandwich)

How to Make the Lechón (Pork) for the Sandwich:

Ingredients:

1 cup peeled garlic

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon cumin

salt and black pepper, to taste

1/2 gallon naranja agria (bitter orange juice)

1/2 gallon water

1 piece of pork butt

Directions:

Marinate the pork with garlic, oregano, cumin, salt and black pepper (overnight if possible for best flavor). After the pork is finished marinating, (in a baking pan) add the water and naranja agria. Cook covered in the oven for 4 hours at 350 degrees. After it’s finished cooking in the oven, separate the juice from the lechón (called the “jugo de lechón”).

How to Make the Pan Con Lechón (Pork Sandwich):

Ingredients:

6 ounces cooked lechón

2 ounces grilled white onions

3 ounces jugo de lechón

2 pieces sweet maduros (plantains)

2 ounces fresh potato shoestrings

Directions:

Sauté onions in a pan on the stove. Place lechón in a pan on the stove and add grilled onions. Add jugo de lechón and mix until hot. Put the lechón with grilled onions on a fresh Turano French Roll. Add the maduros (plantains) in a way so that they cover the roll. Place sandwich in a panini press until toasted (or use a pan on the stove with a plate as a substitute). Cut sandwich in half and top with shoestring potatoes.