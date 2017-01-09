× Joliet man charged after breaching security at O’Hare

CHICAGO — Chicago police say a Joliet man faces felony charges after they say he breached security at O’Hare International Airport.

Chicago police said Monday that 21-year-old Malik Steffon Neal is charged with three aggravated battery felonies among other counts. He was due in bond court Monday.

Police say Neal was arrested Sunday after he entered a restricted area without a valid ticket and ignored police commands to stop. Police accuse Neal of striking several officers as they tried to arrest him.

Authorities say Neal was taken to Resurrection Medical Center for a mental health evaluation after he was arrested. Neal doesn’t have a listed phone number in Joliet to pursue comment.

The incident occurred as police continued to provide heightened security at Chicago airports after a deadly shooting Friday at a Florida airport.