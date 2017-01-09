Illinois Senate abandons budget plan vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Senate has abandoned a plan to vote on a deadlock-busting budget plan.
Democratic Senate President John Cullerton and Minority Leader Christine Radogno told reporters late Monday afternoon that they were close to agreement on a plan to fund state services for the first time in more than a year. But Radogno says her Republican members wanted more time to debate it.
The package includes an income tax increase. Republicans want to ensure the plan includes changes in the business and political climates that Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner wants.
The Legislature's session expires Tuesday so there wasn't time to move the plan to the House. The Senate wanted to provide a framework for future proposals.
Now Cullerton says the plan will be reintroduced after the new General Assembly is seated Wednesday.