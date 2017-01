× Illinois budget deal in the works?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — There is new hope for a budget deal in Springfield, as Illinois lawmakers report for work.

It’s been two-years since the last budget was passed, but the outlines of a compromise are taking shape. Senate staffers have been meeting to iron out the differences.

The deal could freeze property taxes, overhaul the state pension system and funnel more money to schools, in exchange for a state income tax hike, plus a new tax on sugary drinks.