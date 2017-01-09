How long did it take ice to melt from New Year’s Day 1948 storm?

Dear Mr. Skilling,

My siblings and I found the column on the 1948 New Year’s Day ice storm very interesting. How long did it take for the ice and snow to melt?

Thanks, Mary Bergandine Wheaton

Dear Mary,

The 1948 New Year’s Day ice storm coated the Chicago area with up to half an inch of ice that was then topped with five inches of snow. The thick glaze that covered exposed objects began to melt by January 3 as the mercury climbed to the freezing mark, with daily improvement after that as afternoon temperatures continued to top 32 degrees. The city’s snow cover held around 4 to 5 inches through January 6, but quickly dropped to about 1 inch as the mercury reached 41 degrees on January 8. Crews worked around the clock to restore power to blacked-out customers as the utilities slowly recovered from one of the city’s worst ice storms on record.