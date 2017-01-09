Former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher named to College Football Hall of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. – Ex-Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher is going into College Football’s Hall of Fame.

Urlacher played at New Mexico from 1996 to 1999, but didn’t get playing time until his junior year.

In his final two seasons as a Lobo, Urlacher racked up 332 tackles.

As a senior, he put up some impressive offensive numbers, catching six touchdown passes while averaging close to 16 yards per punt return.

The eight-time Pro Bowler is part of a class of 13 players and coaches who will be inducted in December at the National Football Foundation banquet.