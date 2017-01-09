FeedonThis: How did Speedos come up on Sports Feed?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Very rarely does swim attire come up in discussion on Sports Feed - but it did on Monday night.

Thanks to a unique video on Social Fodder, Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman got dragged into a conversation about Speedos.

Curious what that might have been? Check out the very cold swim conducted by the Georgia Tech team in #FeedonThis from Monday's show.

Just one more college football game remains this season. This one is for everything and just like the one from last year.

For a second-straight January, Alabama and Clemson take the field for the National Championship. This time it's in Tampa and the Crimson Tide are hoping for their second repeat title under Nick Saban.

Can Dabo Swinney and the Tigers deny Alabama the repeat and get redemption from 2016? Jarrett and Josh make their picks in the video above.