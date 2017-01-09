Chris Bosh jams with blues legend Buddy Guy as Dwyane Wade cheers him on

CHICAGO – Chris Bosh may not play in the NBA again, but he’s starting to find his groove elsewhere.

With his basketball career in limbo, Bosh has been spending some of his free time fine tuning his guitar skills.

Last night, he got a chance to put them on display at Buddy Guy’s Legends blues club alongside Buddy himself.

Bosh’s longtime friend and current Chicago Bull, Dwyane Wade, was in the audience with his wife Gabrielle Union to take in the show.

Was an honor and a privilege to hang and play with the legend @TheRealBuddyGuy ! Photo: Paul Natkin #KeepTheBluesAlive pic.twitter.com/RlfWDCcWx2 — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) January 9, 2017

Considering all the health scares Bosh has had to endure, Union became a bit emotional.

@chrisbosh lived out a dream after teaching himself to play guitar 2 years ago. I'll admit it, I cried a lil bit 🤗 https://t.co/hLH1wbaNeS — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 9, 2017

Bosh might not be on the same level as Buddy Guy, but he performed well enough to impress the blues icon.