Chris Bosh jams with blues legend Buddy Guy as Dwyane Wade cheers him on

CHICAGO – Chris Bosh may not play in the NBA again, but he’s starting to find his groove elsewhere.
With his basketball career in limbo, Bosh has been spending some of his free time fine tuning his guitar skills.
Last night, he got a chance to put them on display at Buddy Guy’s Legends blues club alongside Buddy himself.
Bosh’s longtime friend and current Chicago Bull, Dwyane Wade, was in the audience with his wife Gabrielle Union to take in the show.
Considering all the health scares Bosh has had to endure, Union became a bit emotional.
Bosh might not be on the same level as Buddy Guy, but he performed well enough to impress the blues icon.