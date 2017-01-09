× Bulls Game Notes For Monday vs. Oklahoma City

* This is the second and final meeting between these teams this season after the Bulls won, 105-96, on Christmas Day. The Bulls have won three of their last four games against the Thunder after winning just three of the first 11 games once the Thunder moved to Oklahoma City in 2008-09.

* Chicago owns a three-game winning streak after beating Toronto at home, 123-118, in overtime Saturday. It was the Bulls’ first overtime game and most points scored in a game this season.

* Jimmy Butler scored 42 points in the win against Toronto. Butler has scored 40 or more points seven times in his career, which is third most in Bulls history behind Michael Jordan (165) and Bob Love (13).

* Oklahoma ended a three-game losing streak with a 121-106 win at home against Denver Saturday. The Thunder have won their last three at home but have an active four-game losing streak on the road.

* The Thunder tallied 23 fast-break points against The Nuggets. Oklahoma City is 10-3 (.769) in games scoring 20 or more fast-break points and just 12-13 (.480) when scoring fewer than 20.

* Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double against the Nuggets Sunday, his 17th of the season. He needs just one more triple-double to match his total from last season (18).