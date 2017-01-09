Around Town heads to Wilmot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since 1938, Wilmot Mountain has enchanted families as one of the Midwest’s premier Winter destinations for snowsport activities. Just a short drive away from Chicago and Milwaukee, they have made skiing, snowboarding, and tubing an easy, accessible, affordable and fun trip for the whole family.

With nearly 120 skiable acres, 23 trails, 7 lifts, 2 surface conveyor lifts and progression terrain parks with a double high speed rope tow, there is enough terrain to challenge experts to beginners, day or night. For those who are not up to skiing or snowboarding, there is always a fun day waiting just down the road at the tubing area with 22 lanes and 2 surface conveyor lifts to take you back to the top.

Having converted thousands of first-timers into lifelong skiers and riders, and now with the opportunity to take that passion to Vail Resorts’ iconic western mountains, Wilmot Mountain is truly the place where Epic begins.

Wilmot Mountain

11931 Fox River Rd.

Wilmot, WI 53192

www.wilmotmountain.com