Are the number of days of snow cover tracked?

Dear Tom,

— Tim Guimond, Evanston

Dear Tim,

They sure are. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski provided us with daily snow cover statistics for Chicago dating back to the winter of 1884-85. Wachowski noted that in a typical winter, the city logs 43 days with at least 1 inch of snow cover.

So far this winter, the city has recorded 17 days, but with our recent drought, none since Christmas Day. Chicago’s snowiest winter, 1978-79, with 89.7 inches of snow, takes the honors for most days with snow cover, 100 days that coincidentally were consecutive. The city measured at least 1 inch of snow for 100 days from Nov. 26 through March 5, with the snow depth peaking at a record 29 inches on Jan. 14. In contrast, the winter with the fewest days of snow cover was 1948-49, with just eight.