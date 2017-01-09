A weather change to milder temperatures

Light snow that fell across the Chicago area Monday evening produced only a few tenths of an inch but, more significantly, it was the city’s first measurable snow in 22 days. Chicago’s last measurable snow occurred on December 18, with 0.5 inches. Yesterday’s snow was “warm advection snow” — snow occurring in association with warmer air pushing into the area. Tuesday’s temperature will climb into the middle 40s and remain in the low 40s on Wednesday. It will be windy as well. A vigorous low pressure system will be located over Iowa on Tuesday and it will generate strong winds across the Midwest. Locally, southerly peak wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph are likely Tuesday, shifting to the west by evening, then gradually diminishing overnight. Somewhat colder readings Thursday and Friday will give way to rain on Saturday.
