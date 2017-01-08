Two in custody after West Side crash that caused light pole to fall on CTA bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Two people are in custody after a crash on the city's West Side that caused a light pole to fall on a CTA bus.

Police say the two people were in a car traveling northbound on Cicero Avenue on Saturday night around 7:45 p.m. They made an illegal move to get around slower traffic while entering the intersection at Madison Avenue.

When they entered the intersection, they hit another car that was turning.

One car then crashed into a light pole. That light pole fell onto a CTA bus.

Three women who were inside the car that was hit were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

No one on the bus was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.