Toews wears Team USA sweater to settle bet with Kane

CHICAGO – It didn’t get the same paparazzi-type treatment as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade’s Cubs bet, but there were a few cameras there to capture Jonathan Toews wearing Patrick Kane’s Team USA sweater.
Kane and Toews made a friendly wager on the 2017 World Junior Championship, each backing their respective home country.
The United States edged Canada 5-4 in a shootout Thursday, overcoming two separate two-goal deficits, to bring back the title.
Kane’s hometown of Buffalo will host next year’s tournament.