Toews wears Team USA sweater to settle bet with Kane

CHICAGO – It didn’t get the same paparazzi-type treatment as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade’s Cubs bet, but there were a few cameras there to capture Jonathan Toews wearing Patrick Kane’s Team USA sweater.

@TeamCanada I feel your pain but I would still make this bet any day… get em next year. #WJC pic.twitter.com/EOROf2xBF1 — Jonathan Toews (@JonathanToews) January 9, 2017

Big win tonight. Big win by USA world juniors too. Now we all get to see @JonathanToews pay up pic.twitter.com/Aq5XlyWtfa — Patrick Kane (@88PKane) January 9, 2017

Kane and Toews made a friendly wager on the 2017 World Junior Championship, each backing their respective home country.

The United States edged Canada 5-4 in a shootout Thursday, overcoming two separate two-goal deficits, to bring back the title.

Kane’s hometown of Buffalo will host next year’s tournament.