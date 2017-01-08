Three shot and injured at Richton Park bowling alley
RICHTON PARK, Ill. – Police in south suburban Richton Park are investigating a shooting at a bowling alley that left three people hospitalized.
The shooting happened at the Lakewood Bowl at 5125 Sauk Trail at 1:30 a.m. this morning.
The shooting happened at the Lakewood Bowl at 5125 Sauk Trail at 1:30 a.m. this morning.
Officers found two victims at the scene and police say a third victim drove himself to the hospital. No details are available on their conditions or injuries.
Three persons of interest are in custody. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richton Park Detective Division at (708) 283-6393.
Three persons of interest are in custody. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richton Park Detective Division at (708) 283-6393.