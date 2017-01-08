Rev. Jesse Jackson, politicians and clergy speak out against Trump’s AG pick

CHICAGO -- The Reverend Jesse Jackson was joined by politicians and clergy Sunday to oppose the nomination of senator Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General. WGN's Randi Belisomo has the story.
