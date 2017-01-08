Rep. Keith Ellison visits Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Congressman Keith Ellison is vying to head the Democratic National Committee. He was in Chicago Sunday with local lawmakers backing his bid.

If elected DNC Chair, Ellison says his top priority will be fighting President-Elect Donald Trump’s agenda.

Democrats have much work to do after Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lost traditionally blue states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania. Also, Ellison wants his party to compete everywhere – investing resources in traditionally red states. All while rallying the base on social media.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinke supports Ellison; she says the party needs someone with the congressman’s broad appeal.

Ellison is facing off against President Obama’s Labor Secretary Tom Perez as well as South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and others.