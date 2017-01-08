PHOTOS: Kris Bryant gets married and the Cubs come out in style

Mr. and Mrs. Bryant💕 A photo posted by Jessica Delp (@jessica_delp) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

Cubs players came out in style as third baseman Kris Bryant and his longtime girlfriend Jessica Delp celebrated forming a team of their very own.

The pair were married over the weekend. The pair had been dating since high school, and celebrated their engagement with a breathtaking photoshoot at Wrigley Field.

Just got the rest of our engagement photos back & I couldn't wait to share!! @j.annephotography you are unbelievable at what you do❤️ A photo posted by Jessica Delp (@jessica_delp) on Jun 17, 2016 at 8:47am PDT

Needless to say, it’s been a big year for Bryant, who was awarded National League MVP in addition to winning the World Series.

Back when the Cubs were making their victory lap after winning the Series, Kris Bryant talked about his wedding plans with Jimmy Kimmel.

“I hope Travis Wood shows up with a shirt on. Anthony Rizzo’s actually going to be in the wedding, which is cool. He’s one of my really good friends. So it’ll be fun,” Bryant told Kimmel.

While it’s unclear if all of the Cubs were on their best behavior for the festivities, they did show up in style, as photos they posted show:

Had and amazing time at Mr. and Mrs. Bryant's wedding last night! A photo posted by Anthony Rizzo (@arizz_44) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Such a blast this weekend! Watching lovebirds get married and hanging with amazing friends!!! pic.twitter.com/YpT9lRTo1i — Kristina Lackey (@klackey33) January 8, 2017