Pedestrian killed crossing Cicero near Midway

CHICAGO – A 66-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near Midway airport early Sunday morning.

Police say a car was traveling southbound on Cicero Avenue when it hit the man around 1:40 a.m.

The accident happened in the 5200 block of S. Cicero Avenue near Archer Avenue.

The driver remained at the scene.

He told police the victim jumped into the street in the middle of the block. He said he could not avoid the collision.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

Police issued the driver a citation for failure to reduce speed.

The Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.