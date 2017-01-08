From The Tower: Jarrett and Jaden’s special travel weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There are many things which Jarrett Payton does in order to carry on the legacy of his father.

This past weekend, he was able to do so with his son along for the ride.

In keeping with his tradition, Jarrett flew to Dallas, Texas to award the 2016 Walter Payton Award to the best FCS offensive player for this season. It was part of the celebration for the national title game between James Madison and Youngstown State being held in Frisco, Texas.

A discussion about that is part of "From The Tower" discussions between Jarrett at WGN Radio and Josh Frydman on Sports Feed Sunday.

Watch this particular discussion in the video above.

The buckets keep coming for Jimmy over the past few weeks - especially on Saturday.

Jimmy Butler, the Bulls forward who had 52 points earlier in the week, came up with another outstanding performance on Saturday. His 42 points helped the Bulls rally for an overtime win over the Raptors.

To hear Jarrett and Josh discuss Butler, click on the video above.

Week Two of the Bears offseason continues with few major moves made to the coaching staff so far.

But don't worry, the changes are coming down the road through the rest of the winter and early spring.

Jarrett discussed some of the possible moves that Ryan Pace could make with the team with Josh on Sunday's show and you can watch it in the video above.