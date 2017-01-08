× Former CPD official dies after apparent heart attack at restaurant

CHCAGO — A former high ranking Chicago police official has died, after suffering an apparent heart attack.

Ernest Brown was pronounce dead Saturday afternoon, after he collapsed inside a restaurant in the South Loop.

Brown served with the Chicago Police Department for 30 years, before he was sworn in as Darien’s top law enforcement officer in November of 2011.

He later became the executive director of the Cook County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Brown was 63.