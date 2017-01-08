× Blackhawks Game Notes For Sunday vs. Nashville

* The Chicago Blackhawks have beaten the Nashville Predators often recently (12-6 since 2014-15), despite being nearly even on goals (53-50), and behind in special teams (15.8 power play % – 25.9%), face-offs (49.3%-50.7%) and hits (20.8 per game – 31.7).

* Nashville has continued to dominate in the middle frame this season with an NHL-best +23 goal differential in the second period.

* Joel Quenneville has had a lot of success against Nashville behind the bench. His 51 wins (26 with the Hawks) are the most all-time by any head coach against the Predators. Mike Babcock is second with 37.

* Roman Josi is one of just four players this season with at least 20 points, 100 shots on goal and 60 blocked shots (Brent Burns, Shea Weber, and Dustin Byfuglien).