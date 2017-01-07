Young fan yanks out loose tooth with slapshot for Blackhawks

HUNTLEY, Ill. – The Blackhawks have captured the imagination of a new generation of fans after winning three Stanley Cups in the past seven years.

Look no further than Jackson Spears, who will spare no expense to skate with his beloved team.

“Hi my name is Jackson. I would give my tooth to play with the Blackhawks- this one’s for you Taylor,”

Jackson’s dad, Brian, posted the video to twitter Saturday afternoon.

It remains to be seen if he’ll get the call up from Stan Bowman, but at least he’s got the dental work to fit the part.