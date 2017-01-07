Urban Prep student killed in shooting, is school’s second loss in 1 week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Malik McNeese was a student in 10th grade at the Urban Prep west campus when he was shot and killed around noon Tuesday in the 3400 block of West Fulton.

An SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire. McNeese was killed, as was his friend, 17-year-old Stevie Jefferson. A 65-year-old woman who was walking out of her home was also wounded.

"Nobody deserves to get shot and they shot him three times. He didn't deserve that," said mother Latanya Townes. Townes is still making the arrangements, but she says her son will be dressed in his Urban Prep school uniform at his funeral.

McNeese was the second student from Urban Prep killed on the West Side in a week. The school prides itself on sending all its male students to college. McNeese comes from a big family, and his mother says he loved football and cheeseburgers, and was always concerned about the people around him.

"I'm just trying to cope with it...he was just an innocent bystander," Townes said.

McNeese's older sister is pregnant with a baby boy, and she said she now plans to name him Malik.