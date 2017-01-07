× Snow drought to continue as mild air arrives

Satellite imagery indicates that over 65 percent of the continental U.S. is covered in snow. Exceptions include the Gulf Coast, Florida and Chicagoland. Snow cover can be found within 100 miles to the north, south, and east of the city. After a snowy period in December, storm systems have bypassed the area. Several have passed west, bringing us mild, rainy conditions, while heavy snows blanketed the Plains and upper Midwest. Including Saturday, it has been 20 days since measurable snow has fallen. This is significant since January is normally Chicago’s snowiest month. Snow may fall briefly late Monday or Monday night before another surge of mild air overspreads the area, changing precipitation to rain. A major shift in jet stream flow will keep temperatures above normal through mid-month, limiting snow chances.