Evergreen Park murder suspect killed in shootout with police on Metra train in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Ill. - Officers with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force shot and killed a man during a shootout on a Metra train in north suburban Deerfield late Friday night.

Police say the task force was tracking the man in connection with a murder that took place Thursday night in Evergreen Park.

A man was found shot to death in his car in the parking lot of a Walgreens at 87th and Kedzie around 6:45 p.m. on January 5th. Witnesses say they saw three men running from the area.

On Friday, officers with the task force tracked one suspect to a Metra train at the Lake Cook Road station in Deerfield. Three to five officers boarded the train at that stop around 10:30 p.m. The train was headed outbound.

According to police, when the officers approached the man he broke away and started firing shots at the officers. The officers then returned fire, killing the suspect.

No officers were shot. Two officers were treated and released for minor bumps and scrapes.

Metra says about 40-50 people were on the train at the time. No passengers were injured. They were escorted off the train and offered rides.

Police say they are still pursuing possible other suspects in the Evergreen Park murder.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit is now investigating the police-involved shooting.

Service on Metra's Milwaukee-District North Line was suspended overnight. Trains were bypassing the Lake Cook Road station early Saturday morning. Service returned to normal around 9:00 a.m.