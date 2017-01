Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Lisette Guillen was on a spur-of-the-moment trip to visit her sister when a gunman began his attack in the baggage claim area of the Fort Lauderdale airport. Nearly 1300 miles from home, she found herself trapped in the center of a mass shooting, and captured scenes around the airport on video as they unfolded. WGN's Mike Lowe has the story.