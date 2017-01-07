× Five southern states declare emergencies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A snow storm in the South is causing airline cancellations and power outages.

Duke Energy says there are about 14,000 outages in the Carolinas. That includes about 3,000 in the county surrounding Charlotte and more than 4,000 in neighboring Union County.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport said its staff worked through the night to clear runways. It said most airlines had canceled flights through mid-morning.

The National Weather Service says Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Roxboro had more than six inches of snow and sleet. A wintry mix heavier on sleet is pelting Raleigh and other parts of the state to the southeast.

The Charlotte airport said it would open with limited operations after de-icing 70 planes on Friday and plowing of the airfield. It advised travelers to check their carrier for cancellations.

Roads were also treacherous. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there was significant snow on roads in the northern part of the state and asked drivers to stay home.

Several more hours of precipitation are expected in North Carolina, with the storm headed toward Virginia.

Five states have declared emergencies.