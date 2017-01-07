Butler scores 42, Bulls rally to beat Raptors 123-118 in OT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Jimmy Butler scored 42 points, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 123-118 in overtime Saturday night.

Butler led a big run in the fourth quarter and hit a 3 with 17.3 seconds left in overtime for a five-point lead.

He also hit the 40-point mark for the third time in six games. Dwyane Wade added 20 points, and Doug McDermott had 17 to help the Bulls win their 10th in a row against Toronto.

DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 36 points. Kyle Lowry added 27 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, but the Atlantic Division leaders lost for the fourth time in six games.