Ahead of ‘Dating Sunday’, how to avoid online dating scams

Posted 9:43 AM, January 7, 2017, by , Updated at 09:44AM, January 7, 2017

January 8th is known as 'Dating Sunday' - it's the year's busiest day for online dating. But it's also primetime for scammers who want to prey on those looking for love. Professional matchmaker Erika Kybartas joined us on the WGN Saturday Morning News with tips on how to stay safe as you head out on dates this year.