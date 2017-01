Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBART, Ind. -- A small plane crashed in Hobart, Ind., Friday afternoon.

It happened near North Lake Park and Ridge Road, or Route 6.

Hobart fire officials they are not sure if the plane was taking off or landing, but it skidded of the runway and ended up in a wooded area just off the runway.

The pilot was on board but is not injured.

Route 6 is closed while the crash is investigated.

Check back for updates.