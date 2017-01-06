× SCHWING! Aurora ready to party for ‘Wayne’s World’ 25th movie anniversary

AURORA, Ill. — It’s been 25 years since the adventures of Wayne and Garth went from Saturday Night Live to the big screen.

“Wayne’s World” premiered in 1992.

The skit turned movie stars Mike Myers as Wayne Campbell and Dana Carvey as Garth Algar.

The characters host a cable access show out of Wayne’s basement in Aurora, Illinois.

Several groups are organizing six months of events.

They will include a Wayne and Garth look-alike contest, an air guitar competition, movie screenings at Two Brothers

Roundhouse and at Paramount Theatre’s Classic Movie Monday series.

It wraps up with a world record attempt at the largest number of people singing along with Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

That will be before the city’s Fourth of July fireworks.

More details at auroradowntown.org.