5 dead in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Five people are dead and eight people are injured in the shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, according to law enforcement officials.

Update: Eight people were injured and transported to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN that authorities "have an active crime scene investigation involving terminal 2."

Miami area television stations reported that at least six people were shot. News stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running."

Everyone evacuated off neighboring plane after reported shooting in baggage. We’re sitting on tarmac. Florida! pic.twitter.com/4h5kRTECso — Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) January 6, 2017

Shots fired at #FLL. We're safe now. Shooter caught. See in background of photo. pic.twitter.com/0i7YU9SQNR — Stephanie Auclair (@stephauclair415) January 6, 2017