× Obama farewell address tickets go on sale Saturday

President Obama is returning to Chicago to give his farewell address next Tuesday at McCormick Place.

The event is free and open to the public, but you will need a ticket; they’ll be distributed at McCormick place Saturday starting at 8am; no one will be allowed to line up before 6am.

Tickets are limited to one per person, and will be on a first come, first served basis.