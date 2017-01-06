Middy Fix: Fitness wear selections from Heidy Best

Heidy Best

www.beclothesminded.com

Heidi’s Tips:

What should you look for when you’re purchasing new workout items?

Fabrication, function. If you are buying pants meant for yoga they will most likely not work for high-intensity workouts.

What colors or patterns are the most flattering?

Bright colors, black, and patterns that don’t highlight areas that you are more self-conscious of – ie: if you are broad, stay away from horizontal stripes. For wider hips, wear solid black pants or printed pants with a base color of black.

What should women get rid of or avoid in 2017?

Cropped pants that flare or are wider at the bottom.

What fabrics to avoid in workout wear?

Cotton. Absorbs moisture, prevents proper ventilation, can chafe. Look for fabrics that say wicking or sweat resistant.