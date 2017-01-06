Man charged with tying up, groping woman in Bucktown

CHICAGO — Police have charged a 23-year-old man with robbing and sexually assaulting a woman in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood.

Edward Malone of Chicago was arrested at his place of work in the 0-100 Block of West Wacker Thursday. He was charged with home invasion and kidnapping with a firearm.

Police say the break-in happened on the 2100 block of West Concord Place late Sunday night. A man broke into the woman’s apartment, pulled out a gun and forced her to take off her clothes.

He tied her up and fondled her before he left with some electronics and her bicycle.

He is due in bond court Friday afternoon.

