Man, 28, fatally shot while sitting in car in Bronzeville

CHICAGO -- Family members heard the gunshots outside their Bronzeville apartment Thursday night that killed 28-year-old Dante Swanson.

He had finished work at FedEx and was going to visit his aunt and cousins when he was shot several times while sitting in his car near 46th and Cottage Grove.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His cousin tells police she saw the gunman running away when she looked out the window after hearing the shots.

There has not been an arrest in the case.