Lunchbreak: Braised short ribs, prepared by Novo chef Corey Laub

Chef Corey Laub

Novo

734 Lake Street

Oak Park

(708) 628-3454

www.novooakpark.com/

Event:

Super Bowl Pig Roast at NOVO

Sunday, February 5

5:00 p.m.

$50 per person

Novo Braised Short Rib, with Natural Jus, Celery Root Mash, Agrodolce Carrots, Roasted Leeks, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Toasted Shallots

Short Rib

Ingredients:

5 lbs short ribs

1 large carrot

1 large stalk of celery

1 large onion

2 oz garlic

2 oz thyme

2 bay leaves

Directions:

Cut and portion short ribs. Sear in a hot pan on both sides. In the same pan, sear carrots, celery, onion, garlic, thyme, and bay leaves. Deglaze the pan with red wine, pour liquid into a large braising pan. Cover everything with stock for braising. Braise for about three hours at 300 degrees. Strain the liquid, and save for sauce reduction.

Agrodolce Carrots

Ingredients:

2 large carrots

2 cups white wine

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 oz pepper flakes

1 cup honey

1 cup sugar

4 cups vegetable stock

Directions:

Peel and oblique cut carrots. Poach in a liquid mixture of white wine, apple cider vinegar, pepper flakes, honey, sugar, and vegetable stock. Until lightly cooked, still with texture.

Celery Root Mash

Ingredients:

3 large potatoes

3 large celery root

4 cups milk

1/2 lb butter

1/2 chopped onion

4 cloves garlic

2 Tbs paprika

1 Tbs cloves

1 Tbs allspice

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Peel and dice equal parts potato and celery root. Simmer with milk, butter, onion, garlic, butter. Strain off liquid when vegetable is cooked through tender. Mash together with salt, pepper, paprika, clove, and all spice.

Pickled Mustard Seed

Ingredients:

1 quart raw mustard seeds

2 cups white vinegar

2 cups water

3/4 pint sugar

3/4 pint salt

1/2 pint dried pickling spice

Directions:

Pour a standard pickling liquid, of vinegar, sugar, water, pickle spices over black and yellow mustard seeds. Let sit until liquid is absorbed.

Toasted Shallot

Ingredients:

5 large shallots, sliced as thin as possible

blended oil

Directions:

Slice shallots thin using a mandolin. Cover with blended oil. Bring up to heat together, constantly stirring until shallots are crispy. strain out oil and let shallots dry on an absorbent towel.

To cook during service

Heat short ribs in stock, until hot. Move to a sauté pan, add chopped shallots, red wine, butter, and reduced short rib sauce made from the braising liquid, finish with butter and herbs. Heat the mash. In a hot pan, start with the cut agrodolce carrots, add 1/2 cup chopped leeks and let the vegetables sear. Deglaze with 1/4 cup red wine, then ¼ cup agrodolce liquid used to cook the carrots. Finish with1 Tbs butter and 1/4 cup stock to create a glaze. Top the short rib with sea salt, pickled mustard seeds, toasted shallots, and sauce, garnish with a salad mixed with micro greens, pickled red onion, and radish, with citrus vinaigrette.