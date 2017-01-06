× GoFundMe for victim tortured on Facebook Live reaches more than $44K

CHICAGO — An online fundraising effort to help the mentally disabled victim of a Chicago beating that was broadcast live on Facebook has brought in more than $44,000 so far.

Bartlett Jackson is a regional communications manager with the online fundraising website GoFundMe. He confirms the victim’s family is working directly with the company on the campaign.

Four suspects, 18-year-old’s Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper and Brittany Covington and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington, are charged with battery, kidnapping and hate crimes in connection to the attack of the 18-year-old victim.

Authorities say the victim was tied up for four to five hours.

Excerpts of from the Facebook Live video show assailants cutting off his sweatshirt, beating him and taunting him.

The GoFundMe campaign called “Let’s show the Chicago victim love” had raised over $44,600 from more than 1,600 donors as of Friday morning.