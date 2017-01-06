Dwyane Wade cool, collected as Jimmy Butler trade rumors heat up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Jimmy Butler is getting a lot of attention this week.

Some of it has to do with the fact that he's the first Bull to score 50 points in the United Center since Michael Jordan.

Some of it has to do with the fact that he carried the Bulls back to the .500 mark with a 14-point fourth quarter performance against the defending NBA champions.

But most of the current spotlight stems from a recent report, stating that the Bulls are shopping Butler for as a potential trade piece.

It's yet another rumor the Bulls have to deal with and head coach Fred Hoiberg is not surprised to hear it.

"No, I'm not. I'm not surprised at all," Hoiberg laughed. "It's the world that we live in, unfortunately."

"There's been a rumor every week but nothing's happened," noted Dwyane Wade, chalking up the barrage of rumors to Chicago's market size. "It's a big market. It's something to talk about. Get a couple extra hits. That's the way the world works now. That's the world we're in. We just wake up and decide to write something with no merit. And if it does have merit to it, way to be first in line for the scoop."

Wade was also asked if there guys in the league who are untouchable or in other words, priceless.

"James Harden don't have a price. Russell Westbrook don't have a price. LeBron James don't have a price. Steph Curry don't have a - like there are certain guys obviously, at this point that, at this moment - they don't have a price. At some point, everybody has got a price. Dwyane Wade is going to have a price at one point. I had a price," Wade chuckled.

When Wade was pressed as to whether Jimmy Butler has a price?

"In my mind he doesn't. I think he's the cornerstone of this franchise. That's the reason I'm here. That's the reason we're winning games. So, not in my mind, but it's not my decision."